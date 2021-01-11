Joe Scarborough: Let’s Just Call Trump What He Is, ‘He’s a Fascist … He Encourages Violence’

Over the past four years, Joe Scarborough has consistently suggested that President Donald Trump was acting like a fascist dictator. On Monday morning, he went further than making a suggestion and flatly said, “Let’s cust call the president what he is. He’s a fascist. He encourages violence.”

These comments come five days after a deadly insurrection of the Capital building by Trump supporters, shortly after President Trump and many of his surrogates suggested an attack on the nation’s capital, which left five dead, including one member of the Capitol Police.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol building to 60 Minutes, a clip of which opened Monday’s Morning Joe. After which, Scarborough said

“Let’s be very clear about this. This was well organized; it was organized online.”

“There was the goal of killing Nancy Pelosi. there was the goal of killing Mike Pence,” Scarborough continued. “Put that together. You have this mob, or this focusing on decapitating the head of our constitutional government. The goal to kill the number two and the number three leaders. the number two and the three constitutional officers in the United States of America.”

After sharing reports that President Trump was “delighted” while watching the Capital riot unfold, Scarborough said, “let’s just call this what it is, okay? … Let’s stop trying to figure out what Donald Trump is,” the Morning Joe host said. “He’s a fascist. I said that well before this happened. he encourages violence.”

The segment continued until Scarborough noted, ” this is the face of Donald Trump. This is the natural conclusion” of the Trump administration.

Watch above from MSNBC.

