Joe Scarborough appeared to relish the opportunity to mock Marco Rubio’s apparent hypocrisy and remind viewers that some claim President Donald Trump has a little penis Friday morning. And as weird as that previous statement reads, the Morning Joe host was actually making a salient point about what he sees as Republican hypocrisy, or double standards, regarding crude political rhetoric.

The segment was focused on Republican reaction to incoming Deputy Communications Director Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who in an interview with Glamour magazine, referred to Mitch McConnel and fellow Republican members of Congress as “f*ckers,” though curiously in a comment about how President-elect Joe Biden intends to bridge the divide with his political rivals.

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible,” O’Malley Dillon told the magazine. “But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.” Senator Rubio expressed his outrage, writing, “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?”

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

As Mediaite reported on Thursday, the reaction on Twitter was about what one would expect. Senator Rubio has largely been silent while President Donald Trump has flouted all rhetorical decorum by calling Scarborough a murderer, ridiculing Mika Brzezinksi’s appearance, two cite just two of hundreds of examples.

Before bringing in Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty to discuss, Scarborough ridiculed the apparent shifting moral standing on display by Rubio.

“Marco Rubio, among others, were shocked — shocked, stunned, and deeply saddened about it,” the Morning Joe host ridiculed. “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? The person he wants to be the next white house deputy called Republicans — this is, after all, a guy who when campaigning accused Donald Trump of having a little penis.”

Scarborough was referencing Rubio’s unusually colorful debate line against Trump during a 2016 Republican primary debate, attacking him for his short, stubby fingers and implying he had a small penis. Yes, seriously.

At the end of the lengthy segment, Scarborough reiterated the point, perhaps revealing he relished questioning the size of Trump’s penis a bit too much. “And again, the guy that is throwing a hissy fit over a swear word in “Glamour” magazine, I think, is the only major presidential candidate ever to attack one of his opponents because of the size of his penis. And he is the one giving us moral lectures.”

