Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough offered a passionate defense of former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent boasting of working civilly with Southern Senators who were also segregationist which started something of a rare bipartisan cable news firestorm in its wake.

Some background: during a New York fundraiser, Biden fondly recalled his earlier days in Congress in which he worked in a civil manner with Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, who were in favor of segregation.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me boy, he always called me son,” Biden said. He later mentioned, “a guy like Herman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys.” Biden continued “well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

The perceived boasting of working with segregationists sparked outrage, especially with Biden’s fellow Democratic contenders in the run-up to the 2020 General Election. After showing tough criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Scarborough pushed back hard in defense of the former Senator from Delaware and current Democratic front-runner.

Scarborough dismissed the criticism and ultimately said that Joe Biden “picked the people who were the most repugnant to them, who he disagreed with the most and said I could even work with them.” He then compared Biden’s boasting of being able to work with the extreme ends at both sides of the aisle to the work done by FDR, LBJ and even Rev. Billy Graham’s controversial visit to the Soviet Union in the 198os.

Scarborough knew he was taking the contraposition to conventional wisdom, at least in the studio, but that seemed to only fuel his passionate defense even further. It was a rare moment in which Scarborough demonstrated his pique at a non-Trumpian target.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com