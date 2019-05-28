Joe Scarborough: Unlike John McCain, Lindsey Graham ‘Sold His Political Soul’ to Support Trump

There has been no greater political conversion in recent history than that of Senator Lindsey Graham and his transformation from being the most vocal critic of then-candidate Donald Trump to the president’s most loyal supporter, advocate, and defender in U.S. Congress.

Joe Scarborough addressed this in stark comparison to Graham’s best friend in Congress Senator John McCain, who never wavered in his criticism of Trump up until he passed away last August as a result of brain cancer.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman himself, noted that Graham had flagging approval ratings in his state but now has one of the better approval ratings with the rank and file in the Republican Party in the state of South Carolina,” as a result of his support of Trump.

“He basically sold his soul, political soul, sold his political soul for, you know, 20 percentage points inside his own Republican Party,” Scarborough noted, adding “unlike John McCain, Lindsey Graham didn’t have the confidence and the assurance in his voters that he could speak truth to power and still get reelected in his state.”

Morning Joe regular John Heilemann also noticed this transformation during Tuesday morning’s show and simply asked “what the hell happened” to the South Carolina senior senator.

