Jon Karl Questions Buttigieg on Eviction Moratorium Expiring: ‘Did the White House Fail on This?’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl questioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on whether the Biden administration “failed” to act sooner on extending the eviction moratorium before it expired over the weekend.

The eviction moratorium implemented during the pandemic expired Saturday after the House of Representatives left for August recess without passing an extension. Democrats like Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush were vocal in the past few days calling for the House to extend it, and on CNN Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said they can’t blame Republicans when Democrats control Congress and the White House.

Karl asked Buttigieg on This Week about the outrage over the moratorium expiring and “the belated way that the White House urged Congress to do it.”

“I’m asking you as a member of President Biden’s Cabinet: did the White House fail on this?” Karl continued. “Now we have millions of people potentially facing evictions.”

“The administration has been acting throughout, and the president views this as a moral issue, not just a political one,” Buttigieg responded.

He pointed to “the work that’s been going on from the beginning to get emergency rental assistance out to families.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com