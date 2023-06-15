Jon Stewart Brutally Mocks GOP’s Two-Tiered Justice System Claim: ‘Privilege and Wealth’ Protected Trump ‘At Every Turn’

Comedian Jon Stewart roasted defenders of former President Donald Trump during a recent episode of his AppleTV show, The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Stewart shared the monologue on Thursday while responding to a tweet from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) who responded to Trump’s 37 criminal count federal indictment by claiming the U.S. justice system is corrupt. “These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin wrote.

“Trump has used privilege and wealth to protect himself from legal accountability at every turn. He has lived his entire adult life in the space twixt illegal and unethical. He’s in the tier where you get the platinum arraignment package,” Stewart said to kick off his rant, adding:

No cuffs, no mugshot, all-you-can-eat fingerprint, ink. You think regular people get to surround themselves with a meat shield of henchmen to go to prison in their place? But if you really want to know what tier Donald Trump is in, let’s look at an actual fraud we know he was guilty of. He used his own charitable foundation like a piggy bank or as it’s sometimes known: embezzlement.

“Shocking pattern of illegality, including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing and much more,” a narrator then notes in a news clip, looking back at coverage of Trump’s now shut down charity.

“He stole from his own charitable foundation. How much more could… what did he also nut-punch a priest?” Stewart joked, adding:

How are non-Trumps punished for something like that? Well, some get two years in jail. Some get five years in jail. Some get ten years in jail for stealing from charitable donations. But what happened to this selfless, shield of the working man. Well, he agreed to shut down his charity piggy bank and paid a $2 million settlement. Or on your Trump conversion chart, 15 to 16 porn star hushings. He wasn’t even charged with a crime. So when people say this, ‘selective prosecution and it’s wrong. ‘Selective prosecution on steroids.’

Stewart then aired a clip of a commentator on CNN opining on the case.

“’It does feel like a selective prosecution. If his name were John Smith, Alvin Bragg would not be bringing this case,’” the person said.

“If his name was John Smith, he’d be in jail already,” Stewart reacted.

“He… Yes! It’s all selective prosecution. And when you’re in the good tier, you can do whatever you want, and you’re probably going to be fine. In fact, you might even be elected president, twice,” Stewart concluded.

Watch the full clip above via AppleTV.

