Jonathan Turley Blasts Biden Saying Cannons Couldn’t Be Bought When Second Amendment Was Ratified: ‘Disinformation’

Fox News contributor and law professor Jonathan Turley blasted President Joe Biden on Monday for saying that cannons couldn’t be bought when the Second Amendment was ratified.

As Biden returned to the White House after visiting Uvalde, Texas, over the weekend, less than a week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, the president remarked “the Second Amendment was never absolute.”

“You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed and you couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weapons,” he said.

Appearing on Fox News Live, Turley said that notion is false.

There’s a real chilling effect on people talking about the facts of gun control. You know, people want to suggest that you can simply legislate away gun violence. That’s not going to happen. There’s 400 million weapons in this country, 15 million of which are estimated to be AR-15s. But it also is a fact that when we banned assault weapons for that earlier period there was not an appreciable decrease in gun violence associated with it. So we can have what the president calls a common sense discussion, but we need to be able to deal with it on a factual rather than purely rhetorical way. And it’s got to start with the president. Today he repeated a clearly false statement about the Second Amendment. Many of us have repeatedly said that his statement that you could not own a cannon or other weapons when the Second Amendment was ratified is untrue. Even The Washington Post admitted it’s untrue and yet the president keeps on repeating that as a defense for his call for gun control. He’s undermining his own case by repeating what is ironically disinformation.

Watch above, via Fox News.

