Jonathan Turley Calls Roe v. Wade Ruling ‘Victory’ for Donald Trump

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley called the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory” for former President Donald Trump.

In reaction to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision handed down on Friday, Turley appeared on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom and said the landmark ruling is one of the reasons some remain so loyal to Trump, years after he left office.

It is a huge victory for the pro-life movement [and] it’s a victory for former President Donald Trump. A lot of presidents promised to put a pro-life majority on the court. He succeeded. And I think that is one of the reasons why many people still remain loyal to him in terms of coming through on those pledges. So this is a victory for pro-life, also for President Trump.

Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch were all nominated by Trump during his sole term in office.

Turley said Friday’s decision was “anticipated” and celebrated the ruling, but predicted most states will preserve abortion rights or put in place only minor restrictions, adding most Americans are “in the middle” on the issue of abortion.

What we are going to see now is obviously the aftermath. Legally, this now moves to the states. Most states will indeed preserve abortion rights. They have already made that clear. Other states are now free to limit it. But this will go to the democratic process. And we will have these fights play out on the state level.

The SCOTUS decision turns the legality of abortion over to states, reading in part: “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

