‘What Is Happening Here?!?’ Emotional Pelosi Slashes At Trump And The Republicans Over ‘Cruel’ Roe v. Wade Decision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lashed out at former President Donald Trump and Republicans in an emotional speech about the Supreme Court decision that essentially ends abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.

Pelosi spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill Friday morning on the heels of the news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in an opinion that closely resembles the leaked Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that has roiled politics for months.

“There’s no point in saying good morning because it certainly is not one,” Pelosi said as she took to the lectern.

Then, she spent several minutes discussing the decision. Pelosi excoriated Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who teamed up to place 3 of the 6 votes onto the court, and grew increasingly emotional as she discussed the toll she believes the decision will take:

Be aware of this. The Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that’s their goal. And if you read and again, we’re all studying all this, but you read what is in the very clear. One of the justices had his own statement. It’s about contraception, in vitro fertilization. Family planning. That is all what will spring from their decision that they made today.

Such a contradiction yesterday. They say the states cannot make laws governing the constitutional right to bear arms. And today they’re saying the exact reverse, that the states can overturn a constitutional right for 50 years, the constitutional right for having the right to choose. The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless. What this means to women is such an insult. It’s a slap in the face to women about using their own judgment to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedom.

And again, it goes well, I always have said the termination of a pregnancy is just their opening act. It’s just their front game. But because, but behind behind it. And for years, I have seen in this Congress opposition to any family planning, domestic or global. When we had had those discussions and those debates and those votes on the floor of the House. This is deadly serious.

But we are not going to let this pass. A woman’s right to choose. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November. We cannot allow them to take charge so that they can institute their goal, which is to criminalize reproductive freedom, to criminalize it.

Right now they’re saying in states that they can arrest doctors and all the rest. What is happening here?!? What is happening is a woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make in consultation with her doctor, her faith, her family, not some right wing politicians that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell pack the court with while Republicans seek to punish and control women.

Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v Wade in the law of the land. This court ruling is outrageous and heart wrenching. But make no mistake again. It’s all on the ballot in November. Supreme Court has ended a constitutional right. This is 50 years proclaimed a constitutional right. What happened today was historic in many respects, historic in that it had not granted recognized a constitutional right and then reversed it. This is a first and again, just before it imposed a constitutional right to allow for concealed weapons.

How about those justices coming before the senators and saying that they they respected. Sorry to say, the president of the court that they respected the right of privacy in the Constitution of the United States. Did you hear that? Were they not telling the truth then?