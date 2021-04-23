Joy Behar Apologizes After Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner in Segment on Governor Stunt

Joy Behar repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s The View, using the incorrect pronouns in a segment covering her bid for Governor of California.

“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself,” Behar said, asking Sunny Hostin her thoughts on Jenner’s campaign. “That’s who is running his campaign, or her campaign, rather.”

Behar misgendered Jenner again during the segment, following Meghan McCain’s comments on the former Olympic athlete’s run for governor.

While The View’s Sara Haines and Ana Navarro were supportive of Jenner’s campaign — despite disagreeing with her on political issues — McCain and Hostin shared their opposing viewpoint, both agreeing that “she’s woefully unprepared to run for governor and to run anything.”

“I don’t take it that seriously, maybe I should,” McCain said. “I don’t think she’s going to win and I’m not saying that to be rude or negative. I agree with Sunny, I don’t think this is the type of thing that should have on-the-job training. California is a mess.”

“Right, I would go along with that,” Behar said. “I think that he should — she, rather, should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California.”

The host later apologized for the “pronoun mixup, adding, “but, whatever, it just came out so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

“So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said after the commercial break. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out so I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

