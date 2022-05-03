The View co-host Joy Behar expressed alarm on Tuesday over the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn the landmark abortion decisions Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood and predicted: “fascism down the line.”

Politico obtained the draft decision and reported on Monday night that a draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, would overturn those cases and therefore decades of precedent.

The View played soundbites of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – who are on the conservative wing of the court – saying during their confirmation hearings that Roe is precedent, Behar sounded the alarm on what the draft ruling, if it becomes official, would mean.

“It sounds to me that they all of them felt there was a precedent set and that they would honor the precedent. And now it’s the complete opposite is happening, not that I’m surprised,” she said. “You and I were talking before. We’re not surprised. We saw this coming. I worry that this is just the beginning. Next, they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe, maybe … Brown versus Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit, so I see fascism down the line here.”

