Joy Reid Blames Trump For Ohio Train Derailment Disaster: He ‘Helped Create’ It by Cutting Safety Regulations

MSNBC’s Joy Reid argued that former President Donald Trump was partially responsible for the East Palestine toxic chemical spill because his administration cut the very regulations that supposedly caused it.

On Wednesday, Reid rolled footage of Trump repeatedly bragging about how he rolled back federal regulations as president. The segment came amid an ongoing debate about whether a lack of safety rules caused the Ohio train derailment and the resulting spillage of toxic chemicals.

After airing the Trump footage, Reid snarked, “Trump definitely did do what he said he was going to do when it came to the rail industry.” She then referred to how the Department of Transportation under Trump revoked Obama-era rules requiring trains carrying hazardous materials to upgrade their brakes.

Reid found Trump’s visit to East Palestine interesting, saying, “Today, Trump visited the scene of the disaster that he helped create, visiting the deregulated world called Ohio, where residents of East Palestine are afraid to wash their clothes, drink the water, or shower after the toxic train derailment there.”

Reid also spotlighted the EPA’s efforts to address the disaster, plus Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s plan to visit the area.

