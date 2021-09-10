Joy Reid Hits ‘Fully Vaccinated Poop Peddlers Over at Fox News’ for Reaction to Biden’s New Covid Requirements

Joy Reid addressed the conservative freakout in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement of new policies designed to contain Covid-19. Biden said he will ask the Department of Labor to require that companies with 100 or more employees mandate their workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive weekly testing. He also said all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated, except for for postal workers. Those who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly.

Before dinging Fox News, Reid played a creepy video of Republican Ohio senate candidate Josh Mandel saying, “Do not comply with the tyranny. And when the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”

In response, Reid reiterated Biden’s policies of allowing private sector workers the choice of being tested weekly or vaccinated.

“This ‘Gestapo’ that they claim is coming for your freedom to catch and spread Covid?” said Reid. “Well that ‘Gestapo’ is you. You. You’re the one that has to decide whether you want to do what it takes to protect yourself and the rest of us from a deadly pandemic, or whether you’d rather stay home and do your own research and probably catch covid and wind up clogging up an ICU. Cue the fully vaccinated poop peddlers over at Fox News, who dropped this wisdom after they got called out by Biden.”

A montage of Fox News hosts reacting to Biden’s speech announcing the policies ensued. Laura Ingraham called it “one of the most heinous displays we’ve ever seen from a president,” while Rachel Campos-Duffy said it “is more authoritarian than anything Donald Trump ever tried.”

“What?!” said Reid. “I guess she missed the part where he refused to accept the results of a democratic election.”

In his speech on Thursday, Biden mentioned Fox Corporation’s vaccination policy for its employees. Those who are not vaccinated must practice masking and social distancing while at work. All employees are required to enter their vaccination status into a company database.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com