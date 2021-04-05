Joy Reid Mocks ‘Prime Minister… I Mean, Senator’ Manchin for Opposition to Infrastructure Bill: Thinks ‘He’s in Charge’ of the Senate

MSNBC’s Joy Reid mocked “Prime Minister” Joe Manchin on Monday night as she asked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the West Virginia senator’s current opposition to the infrastructure bill proposed by the Biden administration.

Manchin said Monday he opposes the current corporate tax hike in the bill.

Reid brought up “Prime Minister… I mean, Senator” Manchin and played part of Manchin’s comments saying, “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere. So we’re going to have some leverage here… There’s six or seven other Democrats that feel very strongly about this.”

Reid then spoke with Buttigieg and started off by asking about Manchin, again saying, “We’re sort of labeled [him] the prime minister here because he does seem to believe he’s in charge of the United States Senate.”

She asked Buttigieg if he has spoken with Manchin and whether the administration thinks they can get the votes right now.

“There are 100 senators with 100 views about exactly how they think it should be done, but broadly I’m seeing a lot of energy and excitement for the bill,” Buttigieg responded, telling Reid he’s speaking with Manchin soon.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]