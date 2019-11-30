Joy Reid Rips Republicans Over Poll Saying Trump Better Than Lincoln: ‘A Racial and Religious Cult’

MSNBC host Joy Reid blasted Republicans over a poll showing a majority of the party’s voters think President Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, which Reid said indicates they are a “racial and religious cult of personality.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of AM Joy, Reid devoted a segment to a new poll showing a majority of Republicans saying that Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln was. Reid asked Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts what he made of the results.

“Is there a brick wall I can bang my head against a few times?” Pitts joked, then added “I think it speaks further to the delusionary aspect of the Republican party right now. This is not a party, this is a cult, and it has been a call for a very long time.”

“And it wasn’t just this Abraham Lincoln quote, what was it a week or so ago, maybe not even that, that Rick Perry said the Trump was the chosen one? And he wasn’t even the first person to say that,” Pitts said.

It was earlier this week that Trump Secretary of Energy Perry called Trump the “chosen one,” and it was late August when Trump dubbed himself “the chosen one” during remarks to reporters.

“There’s a lot of ways, if you look at like the public religion research institute numbers that it isn’t just a pejorative to say that it’s a cold, there’s a lot of evidence that is a racial and religious cult of personality in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals that almost worship him and say that he’s the chosen one of God,” Reid said.

Reid also observed that she had seen a similar phenomenon with President George W. Bush, but to a lesser degree.

Pitts went on to call Republicans a “hate group.” and said that Trump ” is the promise that whatever else happens, white people who believe in this, I will protect you, I will shield you from demographic reality.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

