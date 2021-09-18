Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired.

Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the drone strike that was the last U.S. missile strike of the war. American officials had originally claimed that the strike had taken out an ISIS-K bomb, but a New York Times report revealed that the driver had been transporting water, not explosives. The strike killed 7 children and 3 adults.

“The Biden administration lied to us and the world,” said Pirro, “claiming that by killing these so-called ISIS terrorists with their drone, they were preventing future attacks. That was a lie. The ramifications of their actions and the following cover-up that they all perpetuated in lock step will forever leave a stain on America.”

Biden, “the liar-in-chief,” along with Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken “are the real threat to America,” she added, calling them “incompetent, incoherent, ignorant, and capable of lying as easily as they are talking about the weather.”

“Every single one of you should be fired, or resign!” concluded Pirro. “You are all an embarrassment to America. Heads must roll.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com