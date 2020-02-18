Former 2020 Democratic candidate turned Elizebeth Warren surrogate Julián Castro joined Chuck Todd on MSNBC to state that Micheal Bloomberg is actually Donald Trump’s “wet dream.”

Todd began the segment by floating to Castro, “I got to assume there’s an opportunity for this campaign with Michael Bloomberg on this stage.”

“Elizabeth Warren’s campaign I would argue is framed around dealing with the Michael Bloomberg’s of the world not as a candidate, but the billionaires,” he continued.

Castro said, “You have Michael Bloomberg, basically someone that was called by The New York Times as the most outspoken defender of Wall Street, and in Elizabeth Warren, someone who has been fighting for every day Americans for consumers, for folks who are losing their homes… She’s been on the side of the American people. And Bloomberg has been making excuses for the status quo.”

“So, tomorrow when they debate, you’re going to have two different visions for America. Hers is a vision that for all the rest of us can prosper,” Castro added.

“What do you make of these sort of late conversions?” Todd asked regarding Bloomberg pushing out policy initiatives on the campaign trail behind Warren’s plans.

Castro stated that he thinks that Bloomberg is “the closest thing we have to a Donald Trump on the Democratic side… If you look at his weaknesses.”

“Wow!” Todd responded.

“There are a lot of people out there that think that — maybe the best thing we can do is nominate a billionaire like Bloomberg because he has the resources. I think if you look at his record on race, on Wall Street, all of these sexual harassment complaints that were filed against him, he settled and has hush agreements with women on,” Castro continued.

“He is actually Donald Trump’s wet dream,” Castro stated with sincerity.

“Donald Trump wants to run against the guy that has all of this baggage on exactly the issues where Trump can suppress the vote,” Castro added.

The MSNBC host then asked Castro if Bloomberg is the worst candidate in the Democratic field currently.

“I think he has the most baggage. And he gives Trump an opportunity to win back the Electoral College,” Castro concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

