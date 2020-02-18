comScore

NBC/WSJ Poll Dragged for Omitting Warren from Head-to-Head Matchups vs. Trump, Bloomberg: ‘Straight Up Malpractice’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 18th, 2020, 7:26 pm
Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Photo credit: Sarah Silbiger, Getty Images.

The latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll was called out on Tuesday for its decision to omit Sen. Elizabeth Warren in its head-to-head matchups against President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg, even though she effectively tied for second place in its nationwide results.

According to the poll, Bernie Sanders leads among Democrats with 27%, following by four other candidates clustered within the margin of error of each other in a second tier: Joe Biden (15%), Bloomberg (14%), Warren (14%), and Pete Buttigieg (13%). Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed behind with 7%. However, Warren, who currently has the third-most national Democratic delegates, was inexplicably left off the poll’s head-to-head matchups against Trump even though Buttigieg and Klobuchar were not. Also, Warren was not included in a question about a hypothetical, two-way primary race against Bloomberg, which only tested Sanders and Buttigieg.

Warren’s erasure comes after weeks of supporters’ complaints that she has been overlooked in the post-Iowa and New Hampshire coverage. This latest example not only incensed Warren’s online fans, who quickly got “Where is Warren” trending on Twitter, it also confounded other political pundits who could not understand the poll’s obvious oversight.

