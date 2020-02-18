The latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll was called out on Tuesday for its decision to omit Sen. Elizabeth Warren in its head-to-head matchups against President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg, even though she effectively tied for second place in its nationwide results.

According to the poll, Bernie Sanders leads among Democrats with 27%, following by four other candidates clustered within the margin of error of each other in a second tier: Joe Biden (15%), Bloomberg (14%), Warren (14%), and Pete Buttigieg (13%). Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed behind with 7%. However, Warren, who currently has the third-most national Democratic delegates, was inexplicably left off the poll’s head-to-head matchups against Trump even though Buttigieg and Klobuchar were not. Also, Warren was not included in a question about a hypothetical, two-way primary race against Bloomberg, which only tested Sanders and Buttigieg.

Warren’s erasure comes after weeks of supporters’ complaints that she has been overlooked in the post-Iowa and New Hampshire coverage. This latest example not only incensed Warren’s online fans, who quickly got “Where is Warren” trending on Twitter, it also confounded other political pundits who could not understand the poll’s obvious oversight.

Sanders has a clear lead in the NBC/WSJ poll (27%). They then polled head-to-head matchups with Bloomberg (14%) and Buttiegieg (13%), but not Biden (15%) and Warren (14%)? What? https://t.co/zm0FEhXxwm — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 18, 2020

Uh… WTF? Where’s the candidate who finished third in Iowa and is currently third in the delegate count? And in your own national poll is ahead of Klobuchar & Buttegieg & tied w Bloomberg? https://t.co/kK9kXLgBgm — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 18, 2020

It’s really weird that NBC/WSJ didn’t ask about a Warren v. Trump matchup. This isn’t just something missing from the tweet, but from the poll itself. https://t.co/l40THkpqhA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 18, 2020

HOLY SHIT DID WARREN FALL IN A BLACK HOLE OR CAN YOU JUST NOT REMEMBER MORE THAN ONE WOMAN AT A TIME — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 18, 2020

This is very important and everyone needs to take it seriously. This is the election. (Also why tf isn’t Warren in this poll?) https://t.co/axsldBLKBg — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 18, 2020

Warren tied for 3rd (and just 1 point behind No. 2) in this NBC/WSJ poll but they didn’t feel like bothering to poll her against Trump #WarrenMediaBlackout https://t.co/TPTC4MngQj — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) February 18, 2020

No results for Warren V Trump? What kind of a POS poll is this????? https://t.co/jmcF5W1Nnf — Scarlett “PocketChange4BigStructuralChange” Rabe (@scarlettrabe) February 18, 2020

Holy shit, they didn’t even MENTION Warren in the poll when asking voters about possible general election match ups. They asked about Biden, Klobuchar and Bloomberg, ALL of whom have less delegates than Warren. This is straight up malpractice. https://t.co/oXSOEgOaLZ — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) February 18, 2020

Warren is third in your poll, but you exclude her from Trump head-to-heads. Why? No one else listed here was excluded. This demands an explanation. https://t.co/pQjnaxmvx8 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 18, 2020

where is the warren head-to-head? — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 18, 2020

The mainstream media when they see Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/F0BciUqcND — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 18, 2020

apparently they didn’t even fucking ask for Warren in NBC’s latest poll and like, idc if people like or don’t like her but if you can include amy klobuchar in your data you can include elizabeth fucking warren — knives out 2: kylie sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) February 18, 2020

Elizabeth Warren has more support than Amy Klobuchar, but you wouldn’t know it looking down this thread and more into the poll. https://t.co/6tJJO2CgsH — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 18, 2020

(I guess we’re not polling Warren at all anymore?) Note she is ahead of both Klobuchar & Buttigieg in the primary portion of the poll, incl. twice as much as Klobuchar. https://t.co/lp7uFMXtT8 https://t.co/y906AIrHKr — Taniel (@Taniel) February 18, 2020

No polling of Eizabeth Warren vs. Trump? Even though according to this poll she is basically in a 4 way tie for second with Biden, Pete, and Bloomberg, has the twice the support of Klobuchar, & is 3rd in the delegate count. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/4mQlpc0iYE — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) February 18, 2020

Wow. Just looked at the full poll, and I’m stunned. Not only was Warren not included in the head-to-head matchup against Trump, I’m also seeing only two head-to-head questions for Dems: Bernie vs. Bloomberg and Bernie vs. Buttigieg. WHAT is going on with this? — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) February 18, 2020

WSJ/NBC national poll shows Warren tied for third, 1 point out of second, and yet they didn’t even ask voters if they would choose her over Trump, while asking that about the candidate she tied with in third (Bloomberg) and the candidate in fifth (Buttigieg) and sixth (Klobuchar) https://t.co/DXQhXQvGzM — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) February 18, 2020

