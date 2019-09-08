Julián Castro: Trump Cancelling Taliban Talks Another ‘Bizarre Episode’ That Illustrates His ‘Erratic Behavior’

2020 candidate Julián Castro said today that the new developments surrounding talks with the Taliban are “another bizarre episode” in the Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump said last night Taliban leaders were coming to Camp David for negotiations, but he called it off because of an attack in Kabul that killed a U.S. soldier.

Castro told CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning the president is so untrustworthy he doesn’t know what to believe anymore whenever Trump speaks:

“The way he tweeted this out, I’m still looking for confirmation that an actual, physical trip to Camp David was planned. But if it was, if it had been planned, that’s bizarre as well. Because even though I do support a negotiated political settlement there that will increase stability and make sure that Afghanistan is not used as a base of terrorist operations, it’s very odd to invite a terrorist organization like that to Camp David. That’s not in keeping with the way the United States negotiates.”

“It’s more of his erratic behavior that people are tired of,” Castro added.

Tapper also asked Castro about the week-long controversy over the president digging in on his hurricane tweet, as well as the NOAA throwing NWS Birmingham’s tweet under the bus. Castro said this whole saga has been a “real embarrassment.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com