JUST IN: Brownsville Migrant Crash Driver Identified, Charged With Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault

Police in Brownsville, Texas held a press conference to give an update on the fatal car crash that killed eight people and wounded ten others. During the briefing, George Alvarez was identified as the driver, and police announced that they have charged him with eight counts of manslaughter and ten of aggravated assault.

The incident took place on Sunday when a Range Rover barreled into a group of people who were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center — a facility that provided shelter for migrants and the homeless. Many of the victims were migrants, and the crash was followed by numerous questions about whether it was intentional, and whether the perpetrator was cooperating with authorities.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said that Alvarez tried to flee the scene but was restrained by people who were on-site during the incident. Sauceda noted that Alvarez was a local resident with a history of assault and other criminal charges.

Through the investigation, it was found that the SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side, and struck a total of 18 individuals. It was further found that there were six fatalities on scene and 12 critically injured. From then to now, the fatalities have grown to eight.

Sauceda declined to identify a motive behind the crash, and he said the police are still waiting on Alvarez’s toxicology report. He also told reporters they have not ruled out the possibility that the crash was intentional.

