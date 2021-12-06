Chris Cuomo will “no longer be doing” his daily radio show on SiriusXM, the former cable news host said in a statement Monday.

Cuomo was fired by CNN on Saturday as the network investigated the extent to which he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, combat sexual harassment allegations.

He continued to host his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It, after being initially suspended by CNN last week. On Monday, he announced he would be stopping the show in order to “focus on what comes next.”

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” he said. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

“So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” he continued. “That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

In a statement to Mediaite, a SiriusXM spokesperson said: “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

