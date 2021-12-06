Tapper Takes on China. Cuomo OUT at CNN. Crumbleys Caught. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: Jake Tapper

In his closing Sunday monologue on State of the Union, CNN’s Jake Tapper lit up the entertainment industry and other corporate behemoths appeasing China rather than calling out the country’s authoritarian conduct on the world stage.

Tapper complimented the Women’s Tennis Association for terminating the events they had scheduled in China over concerns about the safety of tennis star, Peng Shuai. The WTA was doing far more than the International Olympic Committee, noted Tapper, with the Winter Olympics in Beijing fast approaching. He compared the IOC to a “mob lawyer” running cover for China’s abuses.

Corporate giants like Apple and Nike have ignored or even directly profited from China’s slave labor and other human rights violations for years, Tapper continued, before excoriating Hollywood for caving to China’s communist regime over and over and over again.

“There is no amount of money that can buy enough soap to wash that blood off their hands,” Tapper declared.

This was no wild rant but rather a targeted and well-researched — and well-deserved — evisceration.

MEDIA LOSER: Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo’s suspension from CNN officially became a termination on Saturday, before the law firm the network had hired had had a chance to finish their review of his conduct regarding the sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Being accused of a breach of journalistic ethics regarding your brother’s sexual misconduct is bad. Getting caught misleading your employer about those breaches of journalistic ethics is worse. Getting accused of your own acts of sexual misconduct? Well, that’s a trifecta of terribleness, and one that seems to have finally pushed CNN president Jeff Zucker to give the Cuomo Prime Time host the boot.

CNN’s statement announcing Cuomo’s termination “effective immediately” stated that “additional information” had “come to light” in the course of the investigation. That additional information was soon reported to be sexual misconduct. Cuomo has denied the allegations and released a statement saying “this is not how I wanted my time at CNN to end.”

It’s a colossally embarrassing mess, and even Cuomo’s former colleagues have been openly calling out the damage the scandal has done to CNN’s reputation.

