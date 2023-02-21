JUST IN: Jen Psaki to Host Weekly Sunday Show on MSNBC

Jen Psaki is getting promoted to the anchor chair at MSNBC.

The New York Times reports that the former President Joe Biden press secretary-turned-MSNBC analyst isgetting her own weekly show on Sundays at noon. The program will be called Inside With Jen Psaki, and it’s on track to premiere March 19.

Psaki’s show comes after MSNBC gave a weekend show to Symone Sanders, another former spokesperson of the Biden administration. Variety notes that Psaki’s program will cut into time that Alex Witt previously anchored, but she will continue to host Saturdays from noon to 2 P.M., and she’ll take over for Psaki when her show ends at 1 P.M.

Psaki is known for being a fierce advocate for the Biden administration while she was press secretary. In her MSNBC role, she has interspersed her positive commentary about the Democrats with her frank assessments of the difficulties they face. The Times spoke with Psaki and reported: “she hoped to invite Republicans onto her program, and NBC representatives, seeking to emphasize her independence, pointed to her occasional on-air quibbles with the Biden administration.”

“I am not going on television to be a mouthpiece,” Psaki said. “I’m very conscious of the fact that people know who I am because I was standing behind a podium speaking on behalf of Joe Biden… I am not going to gratuitously attack him, nor am I going to gratuitously applaud him. If he deserves applause, I will applaud him. If he deserves critique, I will critique him.”

The upcoming show was described as a mix of “policy and political discussions with lighter fare like human-interest profiles of politicians, celebrities, and athletes.”

