WATCH: Jen Psaki Roasts Trump As ‘Loser’ While Predicting Biden Will Be OK After Docs Case Because He’s ‘Defending Democracy’

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host-in-waiting Jen Psaki roasted former President Donald Trump as she predicted President Joe Biden’s classified documents case will not be a political problem in the end.

Psaki was a guest this week on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and took several shots at Trump as she compared and contrasted the Biden matter with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. She predicted “this very different case of Biden’s classified documents” is not is “going to be a political problem for him”:

JONATHAN LEMIRE: And Jen Psaki. There’s more arrests even this morning. The FBI continues to move, arresting and charging those who stormed the riot. Trump has not been, but it’s a useful reminder the special counsel that appointed for Donald Trump. It’s not just about the classified documents. Joe Biden, US special counsel. It’s about the documents. Donald Trump has one who’s documents, yes, but also January 6 that that investigation is still very much ongoing, its efforts to overturn an election. And isn’t that in a way, as we look at the politics of these special counsel’s? Isn’t that the argument the Democrats should be making?

JEN PSAKI: Yes, and I think they will. I mean, if you look at the outcome, to your point, Jonathan, of the elections, the midterm elections, the Democrats were able to hold on to the Senate and really surprise people in the House because they were defenders of democracy. Right. And they were running against these election deniers and people who would be sympathetic to January 6th rioters.

That is, I think, the message they will continue to run on. It’s also, on the politics. I think it’s also important to note here, and maybe this speaks to the country. I have no idea.

But the the the Mar-a-Lago documents, well, as horrifying as it is, Trump’s handling of them, it’s not clear or I have not seen data to suggest that that is the driving issue that has driven Republicans and independents away from him. They have run away from him because he’s an outlier on, some of them, on election denial and also because he’s a loser. Right?

So this argument that this very different case of Biden’s classified documents is going to be a political problem for him doesn’t, hasn’t really even played out on the other side. And I think that’s important to note, because the difference, as you said, is who’s defending democracy. And the answer to that is pretty clear.