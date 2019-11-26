[jwvide ID=okX2gFwa]

While President Donald Trump and his media surrogates are busy proclaiming that House Democrat impeachment efforts are backfiring and public support is flagging, a new CNN poll reveals that half of Americans are in support of the impeachment and removal from office the embattled commander in chief.

In what is the first poll taken after two weeks of House Intel Committee hearings that kept the impeachment inquiry in the news cycle, the poll conducted by SSRS. CNN reports:

After five days of public hearings in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, public opinion over whether the President ought to be impeached and removed from office remains exactly the same as it was in October, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Half of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 43% say he should not. Neither figure has changed since October, with support for impeachment remaining at its highest level thus far in CNN polling. The partisan divide over the President persists as well, with roughly 80 points between Democratic support for Trump’s removal and Republican support for it. Independents are closely divided on the question, 47% in favor, 45% opposed. Opinions on both sides are deeply held, with about 9 in 10 on either side saying they feel strongly in favor or against it.

In a frenzied tweetstorm Tuesday morning, President Trump promoted the idea that impeachment was ostensibly backfiring which was put forth on Fox News by Jason Meister. Trump tweeted:

“Poll shows Dems losing interest in Impeachment inquiry all across the board. These Polls are actually devastating to the Democrats. But the writing was on the wall. He’s done so many great things. He’s devastated ISIS & killed AlBaghdadi, building Wall.” Jason Meister @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

