Kamala Harris Mocks DeSantis Calling Russia’s Invasion a ‘Territorial Dispute’: ‘If You Really Understand the Issues,’ He Wouldn’t Say That

Vice President Kamala Harris refuted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for downplaying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”

Harris joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday night, where she brought up the war in Ukraine as she spoke about what she has done in her role as vice president.

“The images we all saw…there is no question these are crimes against humanity,” Harris said. “We must declare this so when we, as the United States of America, must speak clearly and forcefully about the need to maintain standards that are international rules and norms.”

Colbert followed up by asking Harris what she thinks of DeSantis saying that getting entangled in the war between Ukraine and Russia is not a vital national interest for the United States.

Harris answered by referring to her experiences with various world leaders, and by suggesting that DeSantis doesn’t fully comprehend what’s at stake.

When you have had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance of international rules and norms and the importance of the United States of America, standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The significance of standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation. If you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.

Harris’ DeSantis critique follows Republicans who have also objected to his isolationist stance.

