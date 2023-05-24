Kari Lake Mocks DeSantis Disney Feud: ‘If You Can’t Beat Donald Duck, How Are You Gonna Beat Donald Trump?’

Republican commentator and politician Kari Lake mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance on Tuesday and questioned how DeSantis could expect to beat former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary when he “can’t beat” Donald Duck.”

“Trump is brilliant, he works the media to perfection, but this whole idea of the fight that is going on down here in Florida between Governor DeSantis and Disney, I mean, it represents so much for conservatives,” said host Eric Bolling. “They love what DeSantis is doing, you know, kind of muting Disney a little bit against all their woke nonsense.”

Pointing out that Trump had “somehow kind of got behind Disney a little bit on that,” Bolling asked Lake whether Trump should move closer to backing DeSantis in the feud.

“Well, Eric, I believe that fighting woke is a worthy cause, absolutely,” Lake replied. “There are few things more important, honestly, than stopping the radical indoctrination and, frankly, the sexual mutilation of our children. But we can’t do it half-assed.”

“When you pick a fight with Disney, you need to play to win, and so far Governor DeSantis has been outworked and outmaneuvered by Disney,” she argued. “As far as I know, Reedy Creek still exists, they’re still hosting trans events at their park, this indoctrination is continuing, and they’re actually rubbing it in the faces of American families.”

Lake then asked, “You know, if you can’t beat Donald Duck, how are you gonna beat Donald Trump?”

“I think that’s the question we have to ask when it comes to Governor DeSantis and I think he should stay in Florida and continue fighting for the people there and try to finish that,” Lake suggested, before concluding that she would “rather see President Trump, who’s a dealmaker, who can make things happen, take on woke corporations.”

According to an Axios report in March, Trump sees Lake “as a model for his vice presidential pick” in 2024. However, Lake has said that Trump is “so strong” he “doesn’t really need a VP.”

Trump has repeatedly mocked DeSantis over his feud with Disney and wrote in April that the governor was “being absolutely destroyed” by the company.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com