Karl Rove Blasts Defense of Joe Biden’s Calls With Hunter’s Biz Partners: ‘What Do You Think Hunter Wanted Him on the Phone For?’

Fox News’ Karl Rove blasted those defending Hunter Biden’s habit of calling his father during business meetings during an appearance on The Story With Martha MacCallum Monday, characterizing their arguments as “ridiculous.”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) told reporters on Monday that the testimony of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner and friend, didn’t implicate Joe Biden or indicate that his son had done anything wrong.

Goldman insisted that while Archer testified that Hunter would call his father during business meetings, he also said that the then-vice president he would simply exchange “niceties” with Hunter’s associates or talk about “the weather.”

“I think it’s really important to remember that during this time period that we’re talking about here, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s brother and President Biden’s son, became very ill with cancer and died. That was in the spring of 2015,” continued Goldman, who asserted that they would call each other only to “check on” each other.

“It had nothing to do with business,” he added.

Rove reacted incredulously to Goldman’s varied explanations for the Bidens’ behavior.

“Well, Goldman’s comments were ridiculous,” he began. “Let’s think about this. Why did Burisma hire Devon Archer? Because he’s close to, a longtime political associate of, bagman, for the then sitting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Why did they put Hunter Biden on the board? Certainly not an expert on Ukraine, knows nothing about the natural gas business, has never been a part of a corporate governance structure — why did they hire him? Because he’s the son of the sitting Vice President of the United States.”

While Biden has claimed never to have spoken to his son about his various business activities, Rove argued that he should have confronted him about as much.

“He should have talked about them and said ‘Son, you’re involved in a corrupt company, I’m in charge of the policy of the United States government to discourage corruption in Ukraine, and you’re embarrassing me! You and Devon Archer ought to get the heck out of there,'” submitted the longtime Republican operative before continuing:

And instead we had this mealy-mouthed explanation by Goldman that “Oh we never saw him talking about business deals.” Well, what the heck was he doing on the phone? What do you think Hunter wanted him on the phone for? To say: “Remember, my dad is the Vice President of the United States, I’m a big dog, he’s a big dog, do business with us.” That’s exactly what it was all about.

According to Fox’s Chad Pergram, Archer testified that the Bidens’ relationship with Burisma added to the company’s brand, which would have gone under if not for their status.

2) The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

