Donald Trump is still the biggest and most popular figure within the Republican party, but Karl Rove said Sunday that the results of CPAC’s straw poll are not a great sign.

Surprising absolutely no one, Trump won the straw poll at CPAC. But while his approval rating was at 97 percent, Trump was only the preferred nominee of 55 percent of respondents.

And Fox News’ John Roberts told Rove, “I thought that number might have been higher.”

Rove said it’s not good for Trump, especially considering that a lot of people were at CPAC for the “Trump” of it all in the first place:

“This is the truest Trump believers. And for him to only get 55 percent says, as I said in my column, he is losing strength because he’s not introducing something new. He’s losing strength whether he recognizes it. And I think if I were them, I’d take that as a cautionary note he needs to refresh his act, he needs to change, and he needs to offer a vision for the future.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

