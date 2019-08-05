Fox News contributor Karl Rove accused President Donald Trump of using, at times, “raw and dangerous” rhetoric when discussing race issues in America.

Rove made the comments while responding to the president’s Monday morning remarks regarding the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The attack resulted in the deaths of 21 people and appears to have been racially motivated — given that the suspect published a violent, anti-immigrant manifesto prior to the attack.

“I thought they were good,” Rove said of Trump’s speech, in which the president called for the death penalty to carried out against the shooter and condemned the suspect’s “racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

“Everybody in our political system needs to do better. The president needs to do better,” he continued, while calling for Americans to unite around mass violence tragedies rather than turn to polarization. “His rhetoric at times has been raw and dangerous, I think in terms of being easily misunderstood. The Charlottesville statement, for example.”

The GOP operative went on to call out Democrats as well, slamming 2020 presidential hopefuls like Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Beto O’Rourke for their supposed “over-the-top” readiness “to blame this on the president.”

“Really at the end of the day, my suspicion is that a lot of the Democrats running for president would like to follow the example of Australia, which after having a series of mass murders basically banned all weapons, and maybe that’s where they want to go,” Rove continued. “They are not willing to say that right now because my feeling is that this is more about Politics than this it is about — taking advantage of the moment is more what it is about.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

