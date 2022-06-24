Kathy Hochul Says SCOTUS Taking Away ‘Rights of Governors’ With ‘Appalling’ Ruling: ‘We’re Not Going to Allow This’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is calling the state legislature into a special session in response to the Supreme Court ruling this week on concealed carry permits in the state.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Last Word, Hochul called Thursday’s decision “spiteful” and “reprehensible” and vowed to restrict guns in what she will determine are “sensitive places.”

“This is appalling, we have to be able to have the right to make a determination based on what our citizens want. I’m not governing Texas, that’s fine they can do what they want there, but I should have the right to be the voice of the people of this state who want sensible gun safety legislation,” the governor told Lawrence O’Donnell.

The ruling stems from New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which struck down a law that required those applying for a concealed carry permit in New York to show justification for the permit.

Hochul said lawmakers will be responding in the coming days with a new law in response to the Supreme Court taking away the “rights of governors.”

“I have to make sure that we can get the law changed, in place, in a couple of days to be able to have restrictions, and talk about sensitive places,” Hochul said. “We will have the right to stop concealed carries, carrying guns into sensitive places. I’m going to define those sensitive places. I assure you, we are not going to allow this to happen on our subways. We just had a shooting a few weeks ago. I’m not going to allow it in your schools or your churches or all kinds of places.”

The governor added that she will have “constitutional scholars” advise on the coming legislation and its specific language.

“I will go right up to the line, I will make sure that it is legally sustainable, I will have constitutional scholars advise on this, we will get it right. I am not prepared to surrender,” Hochul said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

