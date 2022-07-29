Journalist Katty Kay got some amazed reactions from the Morning Joe cast and crew on Friday when she told the story of her Celebrity Jeopardy! appearance against Dr. Oz and CNN’s Chris Wallace.

At the time of the episode in 2012, Wallace was with Fox News, not CNN, and Dr. Oz was a talk TV host, not a GOP candidate in Pennsylvania. Kay was with BBC World News America, and the three were featured on a “Power Players” episode of the popular television trivia contest.

Kay brought up the appearance after some mockery of Oz’s Pennsylvania campaign by Jonathan Lemire on the MSNBC morning show.

Lemire turned to Kay, saying that guest Eugene Robinson had just “uttered that tired political cliché that, if you want to win a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, don’t nominate a celebrity doctor who’s got dual citizenship in Turkey and America and who lives in New Jersey. How many times have you heard it?”

He asked about the idea of momentum for Democrats in the Senate, a theory the media has been hyping the last week or two, and whether there is reason for optimism about “reviving” Joe Biden‘s presidency.

“Yeah. Fun fact, by the way, on Dr. Oz, I did once beat him on Celebrity Jeopardy!” said Kay to start. “I don’t know if that has anything to do with the Pennsylvania race. We’ve got to find that clip somewhere.”

“Wow!” said Lemire, as other wows could be heard off camera. “Let’s just talk about that for a minute. Give us some more details, please.”

“So I was running — I did Celebrity Jeopardy! It was Chris Wallace, me, and Dr. Oz. And Chris Wallace leaned over to me at the beginning and said, ‘No offense to you, Katty, but I’m not worried about you. I’m worried about Dr. Oz.’ And I beat him,” said Kay. “There we go.”

There was an “ouch” among the assorted reactions to the story, clearly reacting to Oz’s loss, not the weird comment from Wallace about not feeling Katty Kay was smart enough to give him a run, but that Dr. Oz might be.

After all, he did say “no offense,” right?

Oz and Kay both won $10,000 for their respective charities, and Chris Wallace won the episode and 50,000 for his charity, Hope for the Warriors.

Weird story. Weird confluence of celebrities, but perhaps, if not a predictable third place turn for Dr. Oz, one might describe it as predictive.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com