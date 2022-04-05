Katy Tur Calls Out NBA and Hollywood for ‘Kowtowing to China’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur called out the National Basketball Association and Hollywood on Tuesday for “kowtowing to China.”

Tur mentioned China’s relationship with Russia amid the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

During Katy Tur reports, she said:

China is embracing Russia at least politically speaking and embracing the idea that Russia’s the victim here but they’re not doing as much trade. I wonder, is it better for the U.S. to react by trying to keep some relationship with China or is it better to pull away even further? And I also wonder about our American corporations. I mean, I wonder about the NBA kowtowing to China. I wonder about Hollywood kowtowing to China, taking off the Taiwan patch from Tom Cruise’s jacket in the remake of Top Gun, etc. How do you navigate those relationships with this world order that we’re currently in?

In response, foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer called for the United States to maintain an economic relationship with China.

“You do not want that fight with China as well,” he said, referring to a possible Cold War with China. “So maintaining a relationship with China, an economic relationship with China, is absolutely in America’s interest.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com