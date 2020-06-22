White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was repeatedly confronted during Monday’s press briefing on the president referring to the coronavirus as “kung flu” during his Tulsa rally.

At one point CNN’s Kaitlan Collins made a point of saying, “The media has never called it ‘kung flu.’ Calling it the Chinese coronavirus and calling it the kung flu are very different things.”

McEnany just responded by taking a number of shots at CNN, saying there are multiple instances of the network referring to coronavirus as the Wuhan virus or the Chinese virus.

Collins again said that is not the same thing as “kung flu.”

When asked about it again and whether the president regrets using the term, McEnany said, “The president never regrets putting the onus back on China, pointing out that China is responsible for this and in the process standing up for U.S. troops who are being blamed by China in a campaign of misinformation.”

At one point, PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor asked about the exchange and pointed to comments Kellyanne Conway made in March, after CBS’ Weijia Jiang said a White House official called it “kung flu” to her face. During a back-and-forth with Alcindor, Conway said “of course it’s wrong” while asking who it was who said it.

Alcindor asked today, “Does the president agree with Kellyanne Conway or is he now saying that that term is not highly offensive and wrong? Because again, that was Kellyanne Conway’s own words saying ‘kung flu’ is wrong.”

“The president does not believe that it’s offensive to note that this virus came from China and to stand up for our U.S. military, who China’s making an active effort to completely defame, and that is unaccpetable to the president,” McEnany responded.

Alcindor tried to ask a follow-up whether that means they think Conway’s comments were wrong. McEnany moved on to take a question from OANN.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]