‘The White House Functions Like an Assisted Living Facility’: Kellyanne Conway Hits Biden’s Age as His Poll Numbers Crater

Kellyanne Conway ripped President Joe Biden’s age when she said the White House is now functioning as an “assisted living facility” on Monday.

The former Trump administration adviser joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, where she and the host discussed declining poll numbers and waning support for Biden.

Jesse Watters noted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) visited the White House while Biden was in Saudi Arabia last week. He theorized the Democratic Party is “in a mutiny” and implied others are waiting to seize on Biden’s vulnerable position.

“Democrats in the media are shopping around for his replacement, foreign leaders are disrespecting him and even his own wife is talking about his presidency in the past tense,” Watters said.

Watters asked Conway if she believes the situation will “get any worse”

“Yes,” she said. “It will get worse. We are only one and a half years into this. Jill Biden is whining. Joe Biden isn’t winning, and what did we get for his latest trip abroad, Jesse? No oil, no American jobs based on the oil.” Conway added:

Now, look, the polls are disaster for Biden. The media polls all the people who pushed him to be president. Their polls are really a disaster. But I think the real numbers that are hurting Joe Biden – $10 trillion lost in the stock market. The fact that about four million people have crossed the southern border illegally on his watch. The fact that we have fentanyl as the number one killer of 18 to 49-year-olds.

Conway said Biden should have been the person most prepared to be president, given his eight years as vice president and decades in the Senate.

She then opined he has instead imperiled the country to such a degree that Democrats are itching to replace him.

“Right now, Jesse, the White house functions like an assisted living facility,” she said. “It’s no longer funny and no longer fair to us in America. We deserve a president and commander-in-chief who has a command of the English language.”

