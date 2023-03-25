Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Hidden Undercover’ Trump Voters in 2024

Kellyanne Conway predicted “hidden undercover” Donald Trump voters in 2024 and knocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for being too focused on Covid ahead of a potential 2024 run.

DeSantis has not officially announced he’s entering the 2024 race, but he’s earned plenty of insults from Trump as more and more predict he’ll be the former president’s biggest competition.

Appearing on Fox Business on Saturday, former Trump advisor Conway predicted a Trump victory in 2024 if President Joe Biden expectedly gets his party’s nomination and it’ll all be thanks to the economy and worries about inflation.

“That’s why Biden’s approval rating on the economy is 31 percent and that’s why there will be many hidden undercover Trump voters in 2024 if he is the nominee because they will say, I want the guy who did the job before on the economy, I’m going to strip away everything else,” she said.

The former Trump advisor also blasted politicians like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for supporting the Inflation Reduction Act. She also blasted Warren for calling for the ousting of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“I think he’s a dangerous man to have in this job,” Warren recently told CNN.

Conway also took a dig at DeSanrtis, claiming he’s been too focused on his leadership during Covid and not talking about the economy enough.

“He should talk more about the economy. Where’s his economic plan?” she said.

Watch above via Fox Business.

