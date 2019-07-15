CNN’s Alisyn Camerota put acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli to the grindstone on Monday when she pressed him to answer for President Donald Trump‘s racially-charged attacks on multiple progressive Democratic lawmakers.

As Camerota cycled through Trump’s railing against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, Cuccinelli started by claiming he was unaware of the those tweets before pivoting to the immigration crisis on the border. When Camerota asked him if he see’s Trump’s tweets as “racist,” Cuccinelli dismissed it as a “political hand grenade” before telling Camerota “you’ve spent a lot of time on Twitter, I spent time doing an actual job with asylum is a risk.”

Camerota continued to focus on Trump’s remarks as Cuccinelli continued to deflect and harp on the immigration situation.

“I’m not commenting on the president’s tweets,” Cuccinelli said. “You don’t want to let them go.”

“You are the representative of immigration,” Camerota countered. “This is a tweet about immigration…This is about who the president thinks belongs in the United States.”

Eventually, Camerota changed tactics by noting how Cuccinelli spoke to Jake Tapper on Sunday for State of the Union, during which, Cuccinelli was asked about Trump’s remarks.

“So you have heard this tweet before and you have had 24 hours to process it,” Camerota noted.

“So what?” Cuccinelli responded. “I’m not in there doing the Twitter war. I’m working on fixing an asylum system and trying to make our immigration system legal and vetting illegals work correctly.”

Watch above, via CNN

