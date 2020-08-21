Kevin McCarthy Condemns QAnon: ‘There Is No Place For QAnon In the Republican Party’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned the QAnon conspiracy theory early Friday on Fox News declaring, “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican party.”

During an interview with McCarthy, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked, “Are you worried about candidates who have won GOP primaries being that are being painted as extreme, having statements out there regarded as racist or anti-Semitic or pledging an interest or an allegiance to a group like QAnon?”

“There’s been a lot of criticism about some of those primary winners and whether they’re possibly going to cost you seats,” she added. “What do you say?”

McCarthy responded, “Let me be very clear, there is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it, and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.”

“But the real question will be when you look to the Democratic Party, to Tlaib or Omar, with the anti-Semitic comments where the Democrats would not stand up,” McCarthy continued, however, claiming, “When a member of the Republican Party said something that we believe is not about the party of Lincoln, we removed him from committee, but in the Democratic Party, not only can you be anti-Semitic, you can spend your campaign money giving to your husband.”

“I don’t think those things are right. I think the Democrats should say take a lesson from the Republicans and stand up to those things that are un-American and are wrong,” he concluded.

Bream and McCarthy appeared to be referring to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican House candidate who has previously praised QAnon — a conspiracy theory that claims the president is secretly battling a cabal of Satanic pedophiles — and was congratulated by President Donald Trump following her Georgia primary win last week.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump tweeted.

Last Friday, after Trump was questioned about his endorsement of Greene, he said, “Well, she did very well in the election, she won by a lot. She was very popular, she comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely, I did congratulate her.”

After Trump was again asked about QAnon on Wednesday, he said, “Well, I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” before adding, “I have heard that it is gaining in popularity,” and “I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

