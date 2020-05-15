You may remember that last year, Congressman Steve King (R- IA) received near-universal condemnation for comments he made about white nationalism and white supremacy.

King infamously said in comments to the New York Times, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

King tried to walk back/clarify his remarks, but was widely condemned by many conservatives and Republicans at the time, including from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. At the time McCarthy said, “Everything about white supremacy and white nationalism goes against who we are as a nation. Steve’s language is reckless, wrong, and has no place in our society. The Declaration of Independence states that ‘all men are created equal.’ That is a fact. It is self-evident.”

He said “action will be taken” and indeed it was — King was stripped of all of his committee assignments. King reacted by calling McCarthy’s decision “a political decision that ignores the truth” and claiming he was taken out of context.

Fast-forward to this week, when King made the following claim, reported by the Sioux City Journal:

“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the (Republican) Steering Committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority,” King said at a forum Monday night. “When Congress comes back into session, when the steering committee can (inaudible) together, I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”

McCarthy was asked about that Friday and he very notably pushed back.

“Congressman King’s comments cannot be exonerated and I never said that. Committee assignments are decided by the steering committee, and he’ll have the opportunity to make his case. Talking to members on the steering committee, I think he’d get the same answer that he got before,” he told reporters.

At one point McCarthy was asked whether he would support King’s reelection. McCarthy said, “I have not taken a position on his race… The people have the determination to decide who they want to vote for.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

