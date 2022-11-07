Kevin McCarthy Pours Cold Water on Impeaching Biden if GOP Takes Control of House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hedged when asked if he would spearhead his fellow Republicans in impeaching President Joe Biden if the GOP sweeps the midterm elections.

McCarthy spoke with CNN’s Melanie Zanona as he outlined the various tenets of the Republican Party’s “Commitment to America” platform if they take back control of the House. At one point in the interview, McCarthy was asked if his pledge for investigations meant that impeachment is “on the table.”

McCarthy answered by deflecting to the need for greater accountability on the origins of Covid, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and other subjects.

“Shouldn’t we know where the taxpayers’ money is being spent?” He said. “I call that accountability. That’s a responsibility for congress regardless of whose ever party is in the White House.”

Zanona followed up by asking what he says to his Republican colleagues who are demanding Biden’s impeachment already. He answered by declining to rule out the possibility, though he appeared less gung-ho about the idea than other Republicans.

One thing I’ve known about the land of America, it’s the rule of law. And we will hold the rule of law and we won’t play politics with this. We’ll never use impeachment for political purposes. That doesn’t mean if something rises to the occasion it would not be used. At any other time, it wouldn’t matter if it’s Democrats or Republicans. But the idea of what Democrats have done, what Adam Schiff has done, is treacherous…We’re better than that. We need to get our nation back on track. That’s what the Commitment to America does.

Watch above via CNN.

