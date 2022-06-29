Kevin McCarthy Promises to Boot Schiff and Swalwell off House Intel Committee ‘When I’m Speaker’

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said “when” he becomes the next Speaker of the House, he will remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from their positions on the House Intelligence Committee.

Democrats are widely expected to lose their majority in the House after November’s midterm elections.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, McCarthy told the eponymous host that a crew from the Late Show that had been arrested for unlawful entry at the Capitol complex had been let in by a former Schiff aide.

“You know who let them back in?” McCarthy said. “A former Schiff staffer.”

“Of course,” said Jesse Watters. “He’s got his fingerprints on everything. And they’re filthy.”

“But I’ll promise you this,” McCarthy declared. “When I’m Speaker, he will not be on the intel committee anymore. And you know what else? Swalwell won’t either. I don’t know if this is a high bar, but you have a relation with a Chinese spy, you shouldn’t be allowed to be on the intel committee.”

McCarthy was referring to Swalwell’s connection to Christine Fang, aka Fang Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. Rumors have swirled about the nature of their relationship. Swalwell has neither confirmed nor denied it was romantic in nature.

Between 2010 and 2015, Fang targeted politicians – particularly in California – “who had the potential to make it big on the national stage,” Axios reported. U.S. officials don’t think she ever received classified information from said politicians, but she may have gathered copious amounts of political and personal information.

