Kilmeade Bashes Gaetz and Boebert for Fundraising off Speaker Fight: ‘You’re Wasting My Time’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took shots at Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for fundraising off their efforts to thwart Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be the next speaker of the House.

McCarthy failed to gain enough votes on the 13th ballot, though afterward, he said he will have the votes when the House reconvenes Friday at 10 p.m.

During the 13th vote, 14 Republicans who had been voting against McCarthy flipped their votes in his favor. Six Republicans voted for Jim Jordan (R-OH), but McCarthy can only afford four defections.

Two of the holdouts are Boebert and Gaetz, who drew the ire of Kudlow and Kilmeade.

“Here’s the thing that bothers me,” Kilmeade said, appearing as a guest on Friday’s Kudlow. “I don’t want to get a fundraising letter because you stood up to Kevin McCarthy. Boebert’s camp has sent me two or three–they wanna raise money, as does Gaetz. That to me is a total insincerity.”

“I didn’t know that,” Kudlow responded.

“You need money to fight your own party?” Kilmeade went on.

“That is stupid,” Kudlow declared.

“That’s not sincere,” Kilmeade added. “When you’re just pumping out rhetoric and giving campaign speeches on the House floor at two o’clock in the afternoon you just won an election two weeks ago, you’re wasting my time.”

“That is awful,” Kudlow replied. “That is the worst thing I’ve heard today.”

