Kimberly Guilfoyle Joins Trump 2020 Campaign as Senior Adviser

Kimberly Guilfoyle is joining President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign as a senior adviser.

“President Trump has a clear record of accomplishments and promises kept as he continues to Make America Great Again,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “These exceptional additions to the re-election effort will help us take our case to the voters and ensure victory.”

Guilfoyle, a longtime Fox News host, left the network last year to join pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. Serving as vice chairwoman of the super PAC saw Guilfoyle embark on the campaign trail with her boyfriend Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son.

The Trump campaign press release notes Guilfoyle spent “several years” as Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

