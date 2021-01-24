Senator Amy Klobuchar swiped at one Republican colleague for avoiding saying that the 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump.

Senator Rand Paul appeared on ABC’s This Week and repeatedly refused to acknowledge that the election wasn’t stolen. George Stephanopoulos repeatedly confronted Paul, who kept trying to take shots at Stephanopoulos for calling him out.

The ABC News anchor followed up with Klobuchar and asked about the timeline for the Senate impeachment trial, as well as the Republican arguments that you can’t have a trial for a former president.

“It is constitutional,” Klobuchar said.

She followed up with a dig at her colleague, saying, “As I listened to Rand Paul, George, I just kept thinking: man, this is why Joe Biden won.”

“The American people right now are struggling. They need pandemic relief. They are literally trying to balance their toddlers on their knees and their laptops on their desks, and teaching their first graders how to use a mute button just to go to school. They need help,” Klobuchar said.

She later took to Twitter to call out Paul for “spewing crazy discredited election conspiracy theories,” and included Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as she added, “Americans don’t want another mad mob insurrection.”

Rand Paul spent all his time on @ThisWeekABC spewing crazy discredited election conspiracy theories. Hey Rand/Hawley/Cruz, Americans don’t want another mad mob insurrection. They want the vaccine! https://t.co/t1gzNhQFRu — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 24, 2021

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]