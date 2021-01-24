Senator Rand Paul refused to say the election was not stolen as ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos confronted him on This Week over the “big lie” pushed by the former president and his supporters.

Stephanopoulos started off by directly asking, “This election was not stolen. Do you accept that fact?”

Paul dodged and said, “The debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur.”

The election was not stolen. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly spewed a number of false claims about the 2020 election, and — in one of his most incendiary moments from the post-election period — actually said the election was stolen in the video he posted during the storming of the Capitol.

As Paul continued questioning issues in the last election, Stephanopoulos jumped in to say, “No election is perfect, but there were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All were dismissed.”

He brought up how all the states in question certified the results “after investigations, counts, and recounts.”

Stephanopoulos also pointed out that even Bill Barr said the DOJ saw no widespread voter fraud.

He again asked Paul, “Can’t you just say the words ‘this election was not stolen’?”

Paul attempted to frame the debate as the media being unfair, as Stephanopoulos repeatedly pointed out the president did, in fact, lie when he claimed over and over the election was stolen.

“This has been looked at in every single state,” Stephanopoulos said.

Paul again tried to complain about Stephanopoulos and accuse him of “trying to insert” himself into the story.

“There are not two sides to facts,” Stephanopoulos shot back.

He ended the interview by once again directly asking Paul if he believes the election was stolen or not.

Paul once again refused to directly answer the question.

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]