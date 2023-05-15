Kudlow Presses Ron Johnson on GOP Not Having Any Evidence to Back Biden Allegations: ‘We Haven’t Really Fingered Him’

Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow pushed back on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday, noting that House Republican leaders have yet to show any actual evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Joe Biden – despite Johnson’s lengthy monologue accusing the president of rampant corruption.

“I will say that I don’t know what more evidence the American public needs. Now, I realize because the corrupt media most this evidence has not been broadcast so that most Americans are not aware of the complete moral bankruptcy and moral depravity of the Biden family,” declared Johnson during the interview.

“Ever since Senator Grassley and I issued our report, we showed all these financial transactions, millions of dollars. We showed diamonds being given. We saw the potential money laundering. We laid out all this complexity, their LLCs. But the media, again, just labeled all that Russian disinformation and walked away from it,” Johnson declared.

After letting Johnson sling accusations, Kudlow replied, “Trouble is, seems to me and I agree, the other evidence is now proliferating all these suspicious accounts from the Treasury Department, so forth. But, Biden himself as vice president and maybe as president has not yet been clearly fingered.”

Kudlow responded by stating there still appears to be a “big missing link” that implicates the president.

“We haven’t really fingered him,” the host said.

“Well, we need all the bank records. I know James Comer hasn’t been able to get all the bank records, but let’s face it, criminals hide their criminal activity,” Johnson claimed, offering a self-reinforcing argument.

“They don’t make it easy for people to uncover their wrongdoing. And so these investigations are painstaking. You’ve got to pick at one piece of evidence and try and follow that thread to the next piece. And again, when you’ve got a complicit and corrupt media that won’t report the truth, that shows in terms of all the evidence, we already do know of the corruption of the Biden family, but we still elect this guy president and there’s still covering up for him. It’s a real issue,” Johnson concluded.

Kudlow then went on to ask Johnson one more question, but first reassured the senator. “One last one. Senator Johnson, we appreciate your time. You’re a great friend. You’re actually a great personal friend,” Kudlow noted.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

