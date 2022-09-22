Lara Trump Bizarrely Muses ‘Who Knows How Many Kids Have Died” Because of Letitia James Investigations

Fox News contributor Lara Trump openly wondered, “who knows how many kids have died” due to Letitia James’s investigations during a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends.

Trump is, of course, the wife of Eric Trump, son of the former President and current executive vice president of development and acquisition for the Trump Organization.

James is the New York state Attorney General who ran for office pledging to take down Trump and appeared to be trying to make good on that campaign promise yesterday when she announced a sweeping civil lawsuit against the Trump Org, naming Donald Trump and all of his children involved in the business. This, of course, directly affects Lara Trump’s life, and to say this angered her, would be an understatement.

Ms. Trump opened by reminding viewers of James’s past pledges to take down her father-in-law, which is an entirely reasonable argument to suggest that the civil lawsuit is politically motivated. It is not an exoneration, however, and if Trump is found to have outrageously been fraudulent in his self-evaluations of net worth for business purposes, then James’s motivations are largely immaterial.

But Ms. Trump may have raised eyebrows when she suggested that kids died because of the New York Attorney General.

“This is a woman who — people may not know this — my husband started a charity to raise money for kids at Saint Jude Children’s Hospital when he was 22 years old. He raised $30 million for the kids at Saint Jude, and Letitia James has such vitriol and hatred with the last name Trump she decided to investigate my husband’s charity despite the fact that it had one of the lowest expense ratios of any private charity in America.”

“And unfortunately, guess who was hurt by that? It wasn’t my husband. It’s the kids of Saint Jude,” she continued. “Who knows how many kids have died unnecessarily thanks to her investigation and just vitriol and hatred for anyone with the last name Trump?”

