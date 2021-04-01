Lara Trump was given a clear path on Fox & Friends to blast Facebook for censoring the interview she conducted with her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

Mrs. Trump, who just became a Fox News contributor, posted her interview with the ex-president up on Instagram earlier this week, but it was taken down shortly afterwards. This was in compliance with the policy set by Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, which was one of several social media platforms that banned Trump for life in the wake of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters.

Fox & Friends has decried the “scary” big tech censorship involved in pulling the interview, while saying nothing of the circumstances behind Trump’s social media banishment. Instead, Brian Kilmeade completely glossed over the Capitol insurrection when he spoke to Lara Trump on Thursday, and asked “How did we get to this place where the former president of the United States can’t be seen on your account?”

Mrs. Trump answered with an ominous warning that if the former president could be censored on social media, “tomorrow it could be you.”

“This is not the country we want to live in, this happens in communist countries,” she continued. “But I think the message is they want to erase Donald Trump. They want you to forget he existed. They don’t want you to see him, they don’t want you to hear from him, look away, move on, shut up and go on about your lives, forget Donald Trump existed. This is really scary stuff.”

When asked for her father-in-law’s reaction, she added, “he’s terrified too. He is very upset by it, and look, you’ve heard he might be thinking about a social media platform, never a better time than right now to push that forward.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

