Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser, has announced that she is joining Fox News as a network contributor.

Trump appeared Monday morning on Fox & Friends, where Ainsley Earhardt kicked off the segment by announcing Trump’s role and telling her “welcome to the family.”

“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump responded. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key.”

Trump’s remarks drew chuckles from the curvy couch, but Steve Doocy turned the conversation toward the fact that the former president’s daughter-in-law is still considering a possible Senate run in North Carolina once Richard Burr (R) vacates his seat. Trump said she is still weighing her decision, but she’ll make her choice “soon,” and she claimed that her job with Fox wouldn’t hinder her.

Fox has been very generous with me. They have said, look, if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do, they’re going to work with me on that front and make sure that everything all the rules are followed and we do everything properly. So thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have the possibility that that’s in the future.

Fox’s hiring of Mrs. Trump appears to underline the symbiotic relationship that the network had with her father-in-law throughout his presidency. Critics are unlikely to be impressed with Mrs. Trump’s hiring in that regard, but beyond that, her Fox contract raises a number of questions about how the network will observe the ethical tenets of journalism if she commits to her Senate run.

Watch above, via Fox News.

