Fox & Friends went off on big tech censorship as they complained that Instagram pulled down an interview Lara Trump conducted with her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Lara Trump, who just joined Fox News as a paid contributor, held a conversation with the former president that she put out on her social media accounts. Later though, she posted a notice that the interview was scrubbed from Instagram and their parent company, Facebook, because of their ban on content from the former president.

Trump was banned across social media following the attack on the U.S. Capitol where his supporters — fueled by his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — invaded Congress in a deadly attempt to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden. Instead of saying anything about that on Wednesday though, Fox & Friends seethed at the former president getting “cancelled.”

“That’s unbelievable,” Brian Kilmeade exclaimed. “Do you realize he is the former president of the United States? You do an interview with him, and it’s not worthy? It’s not allowed to be on your page? That is incredible.”

Kilmeade noted that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also expressed concerns about Trump’s permanent ban, even if he is a “pathological liar” and an an “authoritarian.”

Ainsley Earhardt, meanwhile, kept the conservative fear mongering going as she said “if they can pack the courts, make D.C. and Puerto Rico a state, if they can get all of these illegal immigrants to come in, then they are hoping they will vote for them eventually.”

“They can cancel Donald Trump on social media, so that he can’t have a platform and he can’t speak,” she continued. “If they can bash our network, then they are on their way to controlling our country. And it’s a scary time. It’s a very scary time, and what is this gonna look like for our kids?”

Kilmeade picked it up again from there by encouraging Trump to make that social media platform he’s supposedly developing.

